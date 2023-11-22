Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.54. Ameresco shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 39,836 shares.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and sold 15,507 shares worth $665,790. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Ameresco Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

