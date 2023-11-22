América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. América Móvil comprises 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of América Móvil worth $56,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX stock remained flat at $17.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.