American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $140,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

