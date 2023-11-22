Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.41

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.41 and last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 239159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

