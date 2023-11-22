Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $175.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,038. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

