Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $210.00 at TD Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.