Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,853 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.78% of AON worth $1,943,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.76. 257,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,650. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

