Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 50%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 217,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.