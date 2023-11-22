Artal Group S.A. Acquires 27,775,050 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775,050 shares during the period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 8.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.62% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $269,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,567 shares during the last quarter.

LXRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 369,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 508,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 508,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $579,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at $960,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 767,126 shares of company stock worth $851,153. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

