Artal Group S.A. Acquires 330,629 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,629 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 2.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $64,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 109,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,982.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,089.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,228. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

