Artal Group S.A. Acquires 400,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 5.61% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 95,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

