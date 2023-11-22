Artal Group S.A. Boosts Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock makes up about 2.1% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 16.69% of Scholar Rock worth $68,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 565,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,762. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.15.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

