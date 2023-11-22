Artal Group S.A. Buys New Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,133,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.11% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

ADAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

