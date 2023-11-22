Artal Group S.A. Buys New Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.57% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 934,022 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,237,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 633,721 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 68,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,731. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -1.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

