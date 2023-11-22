Artal Group S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,595 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pliant Therapeutics

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.