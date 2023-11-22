Artal Group S.A. Grows Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 0.5% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.21% of Roivant Sciences worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $101,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,787. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.32. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $175,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock worth $221,241,743 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

