Artal Group S.A. Has $46.19 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.48% of Cytokinetics worth $46,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,459,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,763.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $424,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,763.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,000 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

