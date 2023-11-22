Artal Group S.A. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,058 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,328. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

