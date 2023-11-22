Artal Group S.A. Invests $38.06 Million in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,063,000. Acelyrin makes up 1.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.87% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $32,487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Acelyrin Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,818. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

