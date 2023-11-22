Artal Group S.A. Makes New $13.81 Million Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTGX. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. 53,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

