Artal Group S.A. Makes New $492,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $354,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $35,122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 394.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

DDOG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 782,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,406. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,938,605.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,822 shares of company stock worth $62,707,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

