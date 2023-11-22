Artal Group S.A. Purchases 1,020,000 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. AlloVir comprises approximately 0.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.06% of AlloVir worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,549. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AlloVir in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALVR

About AlloVir

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.