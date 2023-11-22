Artal Group S.A. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

