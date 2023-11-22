Artal Group S.A. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

