Artal Group S.A. Raises Stock Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 206.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816,794 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 10.36% of Hookipa Pharma worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 149,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

