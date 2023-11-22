Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

