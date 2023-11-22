Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.41% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $2,085,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. 297,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,570. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $250.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

