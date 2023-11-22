ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.99% of ASML worth $2,823,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $688.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.01. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

