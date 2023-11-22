ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Reduced by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of ASML worth $602,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $689.10. The stock had a trading volume of 263,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,845. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.