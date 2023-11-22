ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.67 ($0.97), with a volume of 3990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

ATOME Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of £31.32 million and a PE ratio of -553.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.72.

About ATOME Energy

(Get Free Report)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.