Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 251305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Aukett Swanke Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.79.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

