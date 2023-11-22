Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,041 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Autodesk worth $112,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

