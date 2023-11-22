Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.67, but opened at $201.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 1,157,557 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.35.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

