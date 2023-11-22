Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,628. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

