AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,933.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,669.87. 21,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,472. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,561.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2,521.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

