Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Insider Mark Stevens Purchases 272,016 Shares

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stevens acquired 272,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$48,962.88 ($32,212.42).

Ava Risk Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Ava Risk Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Ava Risk Group Company Profile

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management technologies worldwide. The company operates through Detect, Access, and Illuminate segments. The Detect segment manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing system for perimeters, pipelines, conveyers, power cable, and data networks. The Access segment develops, manufactures, and supplies security biometric readers, security access control, and electronic locking products.

