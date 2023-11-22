Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Position Cut by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,962 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 46.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,905,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 604,345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 1,036,137 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 107,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,217. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

Several brokerages have commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

