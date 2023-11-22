Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.