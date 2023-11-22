Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,819,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Banco Bradesco worth $65,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 144.1% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BBD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 3,121,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,182,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

