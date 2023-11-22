Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 12,432,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,789,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

