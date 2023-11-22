Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.74.

Shares of NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.27. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

