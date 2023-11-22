Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $27.95

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $28.68. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 108,231 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

