BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Capital International Inc. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,606 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for 3.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.95% of BeiGene worth $163,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

