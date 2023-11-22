BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeiGene by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. 47,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,691. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

