BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 657,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,767. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

