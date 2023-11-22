BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 657,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.