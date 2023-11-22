BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 4.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.79. 127,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 989,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

