Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £125 ($156.39) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($146.69).

LON AZN traded down GBX 87.08 ($1.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting £101.05 ($126.42). The company had a trading volume of 673,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,999. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of £100.12 ($125.26) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($155.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of £109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,267.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

