Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £125 ($156.39) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($146.69).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
AstraZeneca Price Performance
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.