Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

