Bessemer Group Inc. Has $63.61 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,688,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,688,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

